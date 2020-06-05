JMCSS approves budget, discusses unknowns of upcoming school year

JACKSON, Tenn. – At first, the JMCSS budget looks reasonable — they approved a county commission recommended budget that leaves them with $2.4 million left in their fund balance.

This comes just weeks after the county commission told them they needed to cut over $6 million from this year’s budget, and $10 million from next year’s budget.

But there’s a problem. They can’t account for the cost of opening schools.

“We really don’t have any kind of projection in here of what it’s going to cost us to operate,” said Jim Campbell, Chair of the JMCSS Budget Committee. “This is not a conservative budget, let me just say that.”

It’s unclear what schools will have to do to meet CDC guidelines to attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So the board’s budget can’t account for it.

“We continue to be cautious, put together scenarios, and work with community stakeholders, to see what we can map out,” said Ray Washington, the JMCSS Superintendent.

The $2.4 million left is also not as clear. $2.1 million of it is designated towards costs related to the new Madison Academic and Jackson Central-Merry High School buildings.

“Furniture, fixtures and equipment, actual cameras, things we’re talking about that are not a part of the actual construction,” Washington said.

The board knows they’ll be challenged on certain items. But this is the best they can do.

“We put some money in operating. We don’t know if that will be enough. But at the same time, we have a fund balance that we want to use towards our capital means,” Washington said.

“Whatever the case with this funding, it will have to come to the board by way of budget amendment for approval, as to what it is spent on,” said Holly Kellar, the JMCSS Director of Fiscal Services.

The board did say they are foregoing the locker rooms at West Bemis and JCT to save money.