Local animal rescue shelter to hold microchipping event

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local animal rescue organization will be holding an event to help support a local shelter and gather much needed supplies.

Saving The Animals Together says they have seen an influx of animals being taken in at shelters approaching the summer season.

“This is a really, really busy season for us,” said Maggie Crowder, Social Media and Event Coordinator for STAT. “We’ve taken in a lot of dogs recently, and we really are loving helping the community, but what we really need is continued support from the community.”

STAT will be partnering with the Brownsville-Haywood County Shelter for a microchipping event on Saturday, June 13. They are hoping to get support in getting needed supplies for the shelter.

“Flea and tick meds if anyone can bring those,” Crowder said. “Toys, treats, and we really are in need of some fosters.”

They also need monetary donations to help with surgery costs for some of the animals.

“We’ve taken quite a few in, but we also got a lot of dogs adopted out, which is really encouraging and shows that you still need mans best friend, even when things are kind of scary and uncertain,” Crowder said.

If you bring your pet to get microchipped, it costs $20. If you bring in donations like dog and cat food, cat litter or collars, it is $15.

The chipping is included if you adopt a pet. They’re also low on cleaning supplies, such as bleach and Clorox wipes, which have been used more rapidly due to COVID -19.

The event will go on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that Saturday. You can find a list of needed donations and more information on the chipping event here.