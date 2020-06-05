Local girl sells hundreds of cupcakes for survivor of Chester County wreck

HENDERSON, Tenn. — We all love cupcakes, but what about a cupcake raising money for a family in need?

Jaclyn Leek baked more than 700 cupcakes to sell at the Henderson Farmers Market Friday morning, and the money raised has a very special special purpose.

“We are selling cupcakes for the Daniel family to help raise money,” Jaclyn said.

Kristen Daniel was the only survivor of a wreck in Chester County last month. Jaclyn had Kristen’s mom as her sixth grade teacher, so she knew she had to help.

Jaclyn got so many pre-orders for the cupcakes, she had to move out of her home kitchen and into the kitchen at Freed Hardeman University to make sure everything was done on time.

“We made cookies first, then we made the cupcakes. It was fun. It was just a big experience,” Jaclyn said.

And Friday morning, whether people were coming to pick up pre-orders or buy what was left, everyone was very impressed.

“I thought they were made by a professional,” one customer told Jaclyn. “They told us you made them and that made me so excited.”

And by 10 Friday morning, they were completely sold out.

All proceeds Jaclyn made from the cupcakes and cookies this week went to the Daniels family, and all proceeds from cupcake pre-orders for next week will as well.

If you’d like to place an order for next week, you can call or text Jerra Leek at (731) 608-5151.