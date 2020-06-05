Man dies after Casey Jones Motel shooting, police release vehicle description

1/2

2/2



JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed the man who was injured in a shooting Friday morning at a motel has died.

Police say 35-year-old Rolando Salas, of Texas, died after being shot twice in the chest.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the Casey Jones Motel around 5 a.m. Friday.

Salas was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Investigators reviewed security video from the motel. They are now looking for a black man last seen driving a gold or tan GMC Envoy in connection to the shooting.

Police say no additional information on the suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.