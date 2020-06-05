Mugshots : Madison County : 06/04/20 – 06/05/20 June 5, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Steve Newson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Marvin Suggs Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Rockel Humphrey Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Ashley Slaughter Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Billie Chapman Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Carla Wilbourn Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Jamal Robertson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16John Dotson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Julio Dominguez Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Keilan Page Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Matthew Kidd Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Monte Crosnoe Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Natya Perry Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Rodney Lockett Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Sean Henley Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Willie Greer Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/04/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/05/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest