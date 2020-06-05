Mugshots : Madison County : 06/04/20 – 06/05/20

1/16 Steve Newson Aggravated domestic assault

2/16 Marvin Suggs Violation of order of protection

3/16 Rockel Humphrey Violation of probation

4/16 Ashley Slaughter Criminal trespass

5/16 Billie Chapman Aggravated domestic assault

6/16 Carla Wilbourn Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card

7/16 Jamal Robertson Violation of community corrections

8/16 John Dotson Violation of probation



9/16 Julio Dominguez Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed

10/16 Keilan Page Driving under the influence, open container law

11/16 Matthew Kidd Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

12/16 Monte Crosnoe Violation of community corrections

13/16 Natya Perry Violation of probation

14/16 Rodney Lockett Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/16 Sean Henley Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/16 Willie Greer Violation of order of protection

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/04/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/05/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.