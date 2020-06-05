Police investigate early morning shooting at Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say they’re investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, guests at the Casey Jones Motel said for the most part, everyone was asleep.

“You don’t hear any fighting up here. You don’t hear any racket. They barely play loud music up here,” said Nickalas Bearden, who was staying at the motel.

But they were woken up to the sound of an argument, followed by gunshots and then a car speeding off. A few minutes later, the police arrived.

“It was quite a few,” Bearden said. “I think it was, at the most, probably ten. But I think everybody who stays at this hotel was out.”

The man was staying in a room, but when he was shot, he ran down the hallway to the other side of the building and was found near the manager’s office.

“It could’ve gone anywhere. A bullet doesn’t have a name on it, so the bullet could’ve gone upstairs, in one of these rooms, and hit an innocent bystander,” Bearden said.

The Jackson Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (731) 425-8400.