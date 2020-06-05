Saving The Animals Together microchipping event

Saving The Animals Together is having a microchipping event to help support a local shelter and gather needed supplies to help the animals. The event will be held on Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Brownsville-Haywood County Shelter.

The cost is $20. If you donate one of the following items, the cost is $15. They also need monetary donations to help cover surgery costs for some of the animals.

Donations needed:

Dog food

Cat food

Puppy food

Kitten food

Soft cat food

Soft dog food

Cat litter

Dog collars (med-large)

Bleach

Clorox wipes

Dog leashes

Scrubbing brushes

Peanut butter (the non toxic kind)

Nylabones

For more information, you can call STAT at (731) 313-7828 or visit their website here.