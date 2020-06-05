Saving The Animals Together microchipping event
Saving The Animals Together is having a microchipping event to help support a local shelter and gather needed supplies to help the animals. The event will be held on Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Brownsville-Haywood County Shelter.
The cost is $20. If you donate one of the following items, the cost is $15. They also need monetary donations to help cover surgery costs for some of the animals.
- Donations needed:
- Dog food
- Cat food
- Puppy food
- Kitten food
- Soft cat food
- Soft dog food
- Cat litter
- Dog collars (med-large)
- Bleach
- Clorox wipes
- Dog leashes
- Scrubbing brushes
- Peanut butter (the non toxic kind)
- Nylabones
For more information, you can call STAT at (731) 313-7828 or visit their website here.