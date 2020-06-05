Saving The Animals Together microchipping event

Saving The Animals Together is having a microchipping event to help support a local shelter and gather needed supplies to help the animals. The event will be held on Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Brownsville-Haywood County Shelter.

The cost is $20. If you donate one of the following items, the cost is $15. They also need monetary donations to help cover surgery costs for some of the animals.

  • Donations needed:
  • Dog food
  • Cat food
  • Puppy food
  • Kitten food
  • Soft cat food
  • Soft dog food
  • Cat litter
  • Dog collars (med-large)
  • Bleach
  • Clorox wipes
  • Dog leashes
  • Scrubbing brushes
  • Peanut butter (the non toxic kind)
  • Nylabones

For more information, you can call STAT at (731) 313-7828 or visit their website here.

