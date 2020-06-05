Sexual offender appears in court on new charges

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Henderson County man arrested last year charged with sexual abuse of a child faces a judge again.

Kerry Mallard was originally charged with sexual abuse last year, but he returned to court Friday on new charges.

“He was originally charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a minor. He made bond on that charge,” said Captain Tracey Grisham of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says that original investigation started in October of last year, involving alleged sexual abuse of a child. During the investigation, the sheriff’s office says a 5-year-old victim detailed continuous sexual abuse.

Initially, investigators say Mallard denied the allegations, but later admitted to some of the accusations and was charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a minor.

According to the sheriff’s office, additional victims later came forward, and because Mallard’s home was considered a day care, the investigation continued.

Mallard was arrested on the sealed indictments on June 2 and arraigned in circuit court at the Henderson County Criminal Justice Center on June 5.

“He will have court again, and he will have an appearance day, and then he will have another court date set after that for trial,” said Grisham.

Mallard is currently facing 33 counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of sexual battery.