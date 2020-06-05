Sun/Cloud Mix, Scattered Storms Later

Weather Update: Friday, June 5 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It is another warm and humid start to the day. Temperatures hold in the low 70s for areas mainly along and south of I-40, but a touch cooler to the north where there were showers and storms on Thursday. Areas of dense fog has formed in the same areas that dropped into the upper 60s. Otherwise, it will be a mainly quiet morning There is a weak boundary still draped around the TN/MS border. Short ranged guidance keep the boundary in the area through this morning. As the atmosphere destabilizes through the next couple hours, showers and perhaps a few storms may focus on the boundary through this morning. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with temps climbing quickly through the 70s and 80s. Later this afternoon, our attention will turn to the remnants of a MCS that is located south and east of Kansas City this morning that will move into West Tennessee by later this afternoon. A complex of storms may form with the boundary increasing the chance of strong to severe storms.

