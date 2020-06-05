Tennessee Free Fishing Day set for Saturday June 6

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced in a news release that Tennessee’s 2020 Free Fishing Day will go on as scheduled.

The date is set for Saturday, June 6, when anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.

TWRA provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing.

In addition, children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday (June 12).

The day and week are annual events in Tennessee. The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of catfish for Free Fishing Day.

Free Fishing Day and Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds continue to charge during this special day and week. Anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are any questions about a facility.