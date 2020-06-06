26,071 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 417 deaths, 1,923 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 26,071 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, June 6. In addition, 417 people have died and 1,923 have been hospitalized. Another 17,124 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 45

Bedford County – 314

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 614

Blount County – 93

Bradley County – 184

Campbell County – 18

Cannon County – 32

Carroll County – 28

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 141

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 12

Clay County – 8

Cocke County – 21

Coffee County – 81

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 124

Davidson County – 5,742

Decatur County – 6

DeKalb County – 39

Dickson County – 124

Dyer County – 60

Fayette County – 152

Fentress County – 12

Franklin County – 54

Gibson County – 63

Giles County – 17

Grainger County – 16

Greene County – 52

Grundy County – 32

Hamblen County – 45

Hamilton County – 1,013

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 208

Hardin County – 23

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 34

Henderson County — 15

Henry County — 32

Hickman County – 62

Houston County – 8

Humphreys County – 16

Jackson County – 19

Jefferson County – 28

Johnson County – 20

Knox County – 461

Lake County – 724

Lauderdale County – 60

Lawrence County – 36

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 32

Loudon County – 168

Macon County – 177

Madison County – 174

Marion County – 45

Marshall County – 36

Maury County – 115

McMinn County – 150

McNairy County — 19

Meigs County – 27

Monroe County – 75

Montgomery County – 287

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 18

Obion County — 52

Overton County – 34

Perry County – 24

Pickett County — 4

Polk County – 21

Putnam County – 529

Rhea County – 218

Roane County – 19

Robertson County – 545

Rutherford County – 1,443

Scott County – 13

Sequatchie County – 20

Sevier County – 109

Shelby County – 5,812

Smith County – 36

Stewart County — 15

Sullivan County – 62

Sumner County – 967

Tipton County – 475

Trousdale County – 1,394

Unicoi County – 52

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 28

Washington County – 86

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 26

White County – 38

Williamson County – 606

Wilson County – 469

Out of state – 417

Pending – 175

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 11,179

Black or African-American – 5,784

Other/Multiracial – 3,833

Asian – 439

Pending – 4,836

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 12,534

Hispanic – 6,149

Pending – 7,388

Gender:

Female – 11,003

Male – 14,108

Pending – 960

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.