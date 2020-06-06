26,071 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 417 deaths, 1,923 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 26,071 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, June 6. In addition, 417 people have died and 1,923 have been hospitalized. Another 17,124 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 45
- Bedford County – 314
- Benton County – 8
- Bledsoe County – 614
- Blount County – 93
- Bradley County – 184
- Campbell County – 18
- Cannon County – 32
- Carroll County – 28
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 141
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 12
- Clay County – 8
- Cocke County – 21
- Coffee County – 81
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 124
- Davidson County – 5,742
- Decatur County – 6
- DeKalb County – 39
- Dickson County – 124
- Dyer County – 60
- Fayette County – 152
- Fentress County – 12
- Franklin County – 54
- Gibson County – 63
- Giles County – 17
- Grainger County – 16
- Greene County – 52
- Grundy County – 32
- Hamblen County – 45
- Hamilton County – 1,013
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 208
- Hardin County – 23
- Hawkins County – 34
- Haywood County — 34
- Henderson County — 15
- Henry County — 32
- Hickman County – 62
- Houston County – 8
- Humphreys County – 16
- Jackson County – 19
- Jefferson County – 28
- Johnson County – 20
- Knox County – 461
- Lake County – 724
- Lauderdale County – 60
- Lawrence County – 36
- Lewis County — 3
- Lincoln County – 32
- Loudon County – 168
- Macon County – 177
- Madison County – 174
- Marion County – 45
- Marshall County – 36
- Maury County – 115
- McMinn County – 150
- McNairy County — 19
- Meigs County – 27
- Monroe County – 75
- Montgomery County – 287
- Moore County – 5
- Morgan County — 18
- Obion County — 52
- Overton County – 34
- Perry County – 24
- Pickett County — 4
- Polk County – 21
- Putnam County – 529
- Rhea County – 218
- Roane County – 19
- Robertson County – 545
- Rutherford County – 1,443
- Scott County – 13
- Sequatchie County – 20
- Sevier County – 109
- Shelby County – 5,812
- Smith County – 36
- Stewart County — 15
- Sullivan County – 62
- Sumner County – 967
- Tipton County – 475
- Trousdale County – 1,394
- Unicoi County – 52
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 28
- Washington County – 86
- Wayne County – 64
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 38
- Williamson County – 606
- Wilson County – 469
- Out of state – 417
- Pending – 175
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 11,179
- Black or African-American – 5,784
- Other/Multiracial – 3,833
- Asian – 439
- Pending – 4,836
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 12,534
- Hispanic – 6,149
- Pending – 7,388
Gender:
- Female – 11,003
- Male – 14,108
- Pending – 960
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.