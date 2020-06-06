7th annual Charlie Reagan Memorial Run held in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — The community puts on their running shoes, and it was all for a good cause.

A total of 97 participants took part in the Charlie Reagan Memorial Run at Milan City Park.

The race consisted of a 5K run and one mile Fun Run/Walk for the kids around the park benefiting St. Jude.

Organizers say Charlie Reagan was a business owner who was robbed and murdered several years ago. This run is a way to keep his memory alive.

“I can’t express my gratitude and thanks to each and every one of our sponsors and every participant that came out for this special cause,” said race director Steven Reagan.

Reagan says this is the 7th annual run.