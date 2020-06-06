Hot And Humid And Mostly Rain Free

Weather Update – 9:11 a.m. – Saturday, June 6th

Only an isolated storm or two near the TN/MS border as we head into the afternoon. The heat will be the big story with highs in the lower 90’s and heat index readings up to around 100. Cristobal will likely make landfall on the Gulf Coast on Sunday and continue north toward West Tennessee. The main concerns are heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding, but we may also experience gusty winds at times and even an isolated tornado.

TODAY

Skies will be mostly sunny with an isolated storm possible south of I-40 in the afternoon. A high of around 90-93 degrees. East winds at 5-10 mph.

Take plenty of breaks from the heat if out in the afternoon. Cristobal could impact our weather early next week during the workweek. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness news for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

The NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunters have been investigating Cristobal this morning and they have found that the storm is a little stronger. The pressure has dropped to 992 mb and data supports a wind speed of about 50 mph. Cristobal continues to move north at 12 mph.

Cristobal is expected to produce additional extreme rainfall amounts through the end of the week. The heaviest additional rainfall is expected over far southern Mexico and portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, while also extending along the Pacific coast from Chiapas to Guatemala and El Salvador. This rainfall could cause widespread life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Life-threatening storm surge remains possible along the Florida Big Bend and in other portions of southern and southeastern Louisiana. Residents in these locations should follow advice given by local emergency officials.

Tropical storm force winds are expected by late Saturday night along the northern Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle, including metropolitan New Orleans, and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for this area. These winds will arrive well in advance of and extend well east of Cristobal’s center.

Heavy rainfall will spread into portions of the Gulf Coast, from east Texas to Florida this weekend into early next week, with areas of flash flooding. Significant flooding will be possible on smaller tributaries, especially where heavier rainfall occurs over portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

