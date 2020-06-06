Hundreds support 3rd annual Crawfest

JACKSON, Tenn.–West Tennesseans support a local resource for survivors of what’s known as modern day slavery.

Scarlet Rope Project hosted their third annual Crawfest, the non profit’s largest fundraiser.

The proceeds benefit women going through the program to heal from sex trafficking.

People supported survivors by buying crawfish and shrimp at the West Tennessee Farmers Market.

Organizers say the pandemic impacts survivors in many ways by altering their routines, and urge the community’s support.

“I look around and I see other directors of non-profits here. We have the police department, we have businesses, and it’s just a great representation of Jackson,” Scarlet Rope Project executive director Julanne Stone Said.

Scarlet Rope did not have a fundraising goal.