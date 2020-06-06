More Hot And Humid Conditions Sunday

Weather Update – 10:44 p.m. – Saturday, June 6th –

It’s been hot out there! After reaching 90°F yesterday or the first time since October 5th, we saw highs once again into the 90s across the Mid-South. Jackson saw a high of 91°F, but heat index values across the region ranged anywhere from 95°F -102°F. It’s the first triple digit heat index values of the year, with another day of hot and humid conditions tomorrow.

We will remain warm, muggy and mostly clear going into tonight, with calm easterly winds. Morning lows will be in the low 70s Sunday.

Highs tomorrow are expected to be similar to Saturday’s, maybe a few degrees warmer, with the heat index values nearing triple digits again for some locations. Winds will remain light out of the east. We’ll start to see the cloud cover increase heading into Monday, as remnants from Tropical Storm Cristobal near the Mid-South.

Cristobal is expected to make landfall in southern Louisiana Sunday night. As it weakens moving inland, the center will move through central Arkansas Monday into Tuesday. The rain bands from the system could bring in periods of heavy rainfall, with rain moving in as early as late Monday night. Flash flooding is possible in spots from the heavy rain, with the highest rainfall amounts along and west of the Mississippi River.

Impacts will also include, gusty winds as high from 30-5o miles per hour starting early Tuesday. Some storms embedded within the bands will be likely and some could produce brief spin-ups of tornadoes, something that is common with these tropical systems. Fortunately, the brunt of the storms will be to our west, but we will be watching out for these impacts as we enter early next week.

