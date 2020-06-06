Meet Oakley, this week’s Pet of the Week!

Oakley is a lively love bug!

She would do well in a home with another dog, preferably a big dog or a fairly active family. While she’s not high energy, she needs her play time.

She loves to play tug and run before a nice snuggle on the couch for nap time.

Oakley is crate trained, house trained and completely vetted.

She had a back injury when she was very young that caused her to lose the use of her tail and cause bone damage to her back left femur.

Her tail was amputated, and an operation has been done to her back left leg to give her full use of her leg and eliminate any pain.

Absolutely none of this has affected her personality or her love for people!

If you think Oakley would fit into your family. go to Saving The Animals Together website to fill out an application or call (731) 313-STAT.

< >