Protesters call for removal of Confederate monument

1/10

2/10

3/10 Jackson Confederate Statue Protest (4)

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10



9/10

10/10





















JACKSON, Tenn.–A petition to remove the confederate monument in front of the Madison County Courthouse gathered over 4500 signatures.

“We think these confederate monuments stand for symbols of hate, oppression, racism, and treason,” protest and petition organizer Iyad Abdi said.

That’s why Abdi, a Jackson resident, organized a petition and protest in front of this confederate statue in downtown Jackson, which they want to see removed.

“We think these monuments and these symbols of hate have no place in 2020, in our hometown in front of the courthouse because it’s incompatible with the notion of justice,” Abdi said.

Protesters also honored George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other African-Americans dying in police custody.

One protester says removing confederate monuments and the black lives matter movement are intertwined.

“Black lives matter is about the advocation of basic rights for black people,” protester Noah Stewart said.

Stewart believes that confederate monuments celebrate people who wanted slavery, “it’s kind of wrong to have something symbolic like that in front of a huge legislative building.”

“They don’t belong on government property, they don’t belong here for citizens to stand here and watch them,” Abdi said.

“We believe that if someone does not want to tear them down, then it belongs in a museum, but not in our towns in the public,” Abdi said.

According to a survey from the Tennessee Wars Commission, there are 14 confederate monuments in west Tennessee outside of Shelby County.