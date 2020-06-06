Protesters push for change during Unity March

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many West Tennesseans came out to let their voices be heard after the death of George Floyd.

1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20

5/20

6/20

7/20

8/20



9/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

13/20

14/20

15/20

16/20



17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20









































“I felt pain. I have a son. It could’ve been him. It’s important for us as a nation, as a people, all people to stand up for what is right,” said protester Wendy Martin.

About a hundred people took part in the Unity March Protest.

The march started at the Carl Perkins Civic Center and went through the streets of downtown Jackson, making its way to City Hall to peacefully push for change.

Some demonstrators could be seen holding signs that said “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe” as they continued to march through the city.

“I am just here to support everything that is going on in Jackson right now, and I hope that we can make a change doing this,” said protest Joe Barnett.

Throughout the protest, people chanted about inequality and people of color dying or being mistreated at the hands of police.

Organizers spoke through a megaphone, warning participants to proceed with caution and with peace and respect for everyone around them.

“There should be no difference because of my color. Justice for all, for all people,” said protester Joyce Garrison.

Some also discussed the importance of voting.

“Voting in every election, getting registered to vote, making sure anytime you move that you re-register and update your information and then voting in the right people,” said march organizer Almeta Ellis.

“I will encourage everybody to go out and vote,” said protester Faye Ware. “And I also, instead of saying go out and vote, I would like to make everyone aware that Tennessee has been confirmed you can vote from the comfort of your own home.”

“I want to make it to where any little black or brown baby, any little white baby, Asian, Hispanics, I want everybody to live in respect of one another,” Ellis said.

“I am not about no rioting or protesting, but enough is enough,” Martin said.

There is a peaceful rally scheduled for 3 p.m. at the courthouse in Bolivar on Sunday.