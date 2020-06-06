Tennessee official: Don’t send forms yet for expanded voting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee’s election coordinator is telling local counterparts not to send absentee voting applications yet to a group of people newly eligible to vote by mail under a court order due to fears about the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email, Tennessee Elections Coordinator Mark Goins tells local election officials to hold off on sending the applications for people citing illness or COVID-19 as a reason.

He wrote that the state may be revising its application form and that it will ask an appeals court to block the expansion granted Thursday to allow all voters to cast ballots by mail during the pandemic.