26,381 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 418 deaths, 1,932 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 26,381 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, June 7. In addition, 418 people have died and 1,932 have been hospitalized. Another 17,222 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 47
- Bedford County – 325
- Benton County – 8
- Bledsoe County – 614
- Blount County – 94
- Bradley County – 199
- Campbell County – 18
- Cannon County – 32
- Carroll County – 28
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 143
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 14
- Clay County – 8
- Cocke County – 21
- Coffee County – 81
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 125
- Davidson County – 5,801
- Decatur County – 8
- DeKalb County – 39
- Dickson County – 125
- Dyer County – 61
- Fayette County – 151
- Fentress County – 12
- Franklin County – 54
- Gibson County – 63
- Giles County – 18
- Grainger County – 16
- Greene County – 52
- Grundy County – 32
- Hamblen County – 45
- Hamilton County – 1,028
- Hancock County – 2
- Hardeman County — 211
- Hardin County – 31
- Hawkins County – 34
- Haywood County — 36
- Henderson County — 15
- Henry County — 32
- Hickman County – 59
- Houston County – 8
- Humphreys County – 16
- Jackson County – 19
- Jefferson County – 28
- Johnson County – 21
- Knox County – 469
- Lake County – 724
- Lauderdale County – 60
- Lawrence County – 38
- Lewis County — 4
- Lincoln County – 32
- Loudon County – 167
- Macon County – 178
- Madison County – 178
- Marion County – 45
- Marshall County – 36
- Maury County – 115
- McMinn County – 150
- McNairy County — 23
- Meigs County – 27
- Monroe County – 75
- Montgomery County – 294
- Moore County – 5
- Morgan County — 19
- Obion County — 56
- Overton County – 35
- Perry County – 24
- Pickett County — 4
- Polk County – 21
- Putnam County – 552
- Rhea County – 218
- Roane County – 21
- Robertson County – 553
- Rutherford County – 1,479
- Scott County – 14
- Sequatchie County – 20
- Sevier County – 110
- Shelby County – 5,860
- Smith County – 36
- Stewart County — 15
- Sullivan County – 62
- Sumner County – 975
- Tipton County – 478
- Trousdale County – 1,394
- Unicoi County – 52
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 28
- Washington County – 86
- Wayne County – 64
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 41
- Williamson County – 621
- Wilson County – 475
- Out of state – 433
- Pending – 158
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 11,315
- Black or African-American – 5,858
- Other/Multiracial – 3,837
- Asian – 441
- Pending – 4,930
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 12,673
- Hispanic – 6,273
- Pending – 7,435
Gender:
- Female – 11,155
- Male – 14,268
- Pending – 958
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.