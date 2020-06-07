26,381 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 418 deaths, 1,932 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 26,381 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, June 7. In addition, 418 people have died and 1,932 have been hospitalized. Another 17,222 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 47

Bedford County – 325

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 614

Blount County – 94

Bradley County – 199

Campbell County – 18

Cannon County – 32

Carroll County – 28

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 143

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 14

Clay County – 8

Cocke County – 21

Coffee County – 81

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 125

Davidson County – 5,801

Decatur County – 8

DeKalb County – 39

Dickson County – 125

Dyer County – 61

Fayette County – 151

Fentress County – 12

Franklin County – 54

Gibson County – 63

Giles County – 18

Grainger County – 16

Greene County – 52

Grundy County – 32

Hamblen County – 45

Hamilton County – 1,028

Hancock County – 2

Hardeman County — 211

Hardin County – 31

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 36

Henderson County — 15

Henry County — 32

Hickman County – 59

Houston County – 8

Humphreys County – 16

Jackson County – 19

Jefferson County – 28

Johnson County – 21

Knox County – 469

Lake County – 724

Lauderdale County – 60

Lawrence County – 38

Lewis County — 4

Lincoln County – 32

Loudon County – 167

Macon County – 178

Madison County – 178

Marion County – 45

Marshall County – 36

Maury County – 115

McMinn County – 150

McNairy County — 23

Meigs County – 27

Monroe County – 75

Montgomery County – 294

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 19

Obion County — 56

Overton County – 35

Perry County – 24

Pickett County — 4

Polk County – 21

Putnam County – 552

Rhea County – 218

Roane County – 21

Robertson County – 553

Rutherford County – 1,479

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 20

Sevier County – 110

Shelby County – 5,860

Smith County – 36

Stewart County — 15

Sullivan County – 62

Sumner County – 975

Tipton County – 478

Trousdale County – 1,394

Unicoi County – 52

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 28

Washington County – 86

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 26

White County – 41

Williamson County – 621

Wilson County – 475

Out of state – 433

Pending – 158

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 11,315

Black or African-American – 5,858

Other/Multiracial – 3,837

Asian – 441

Pending – 4,930

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 12,673

Hispanic – 6,273

Pending – 7,435

Gender:

Female – 11,155

Male – 14,268

Pending – 958

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.