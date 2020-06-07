26,381 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 418 deaths, 1,932 hospitalizations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 26,381 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, June 7. In addition, 418 people have died and 1,932 have been hospitalized. Another 17,222 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 47
  • Bedford County – 325
  • Benton County – 8
  • Bledsoe County – 614
  • Blount County – 94
  • Bradley County – 199
  • Campbell County – 18
  • Cannon County – 32
  • Carroll County – 28
  • Carter County — 19
  • Cheatham County – 143
  • Chester County – 12
  • Claiborne County – 14
  • Clay County – 8
  • Cocke County – 21
  • Coffee County – 81
  • Crockett County — 16
  • Cumberland County – 125
  • Davidson County – 5,801
  • Decatur County – 8
  • DeKalb County – 39
  • Dickson County – 125
  • Dyer County – 61
  • Fayette County – 151
  • Fentress County – 12
  • Franklin County – 54
  • Gibson County – 63
  • Giles County – 18
  • Grainger County – 16
  • Greene County – 52
  • Grundy County – 32
  • Hamblen County – 45
  • Hamilton County – 1,028
  • Hancock County – 2
  • Hardeman County — 211
  • Hardin County – 31
  • Hawkins County – 34
  • Haywood County — 36
  • Henderson County — 15
  • Henry County — 32
  • Hickman County – 59
  • Houston County – 8
  • Humphreys County – 16
  • Jackson County – 19
  • Jefferson County – 28
  • Johnson County – 21
  • Knox County – 469
  • Lake County – 724
  • Lauderdale County – 60
  • Lawrence County – 38
  • Lewis County — 4
  • Lincoln County – 32
  • Loudon County – 167
  • Macon County – 178
  • Madison County – 178
  • Marion County – 45
  • Marshall County – 36
  • Maury County – 115
  • McMinn County – 150
  • McNairy County — 23
  • Meigs County – 27
  • Monroe County – 75
  • Montgomery County – 294
  • Moore County – 5
  • Morgan County — 19
  • Obion County — 56
  • Overton County – 35
  • Perry County – 24
  • Pickett County — 4
  • Polk County – 21
  • Putnam County – 552
  • Rhea County – 218
  • Roane County – 21
  • Robertson County – 553
  • Rutherford County – 1,479
  • Scott County – 14
  • Sequatchie County – 20
  • Sevier County – 110
  • Shelby County – 5,860
  • Smith County – 36
  • Stewart County — 15
  • Sullivan County – 62
  • Sumner County – 975
  • Tipton County – 478
  • Trousdale County – 1,394
  • Unicoi County – 52
  • Union County — 4
  • Van Buren County – 4
  • Warren County – 28
  • Washington County – 86
  • Wayne County – 64
  • Weakley County — 26
  • White County – 41
  • Williamson County – 621
  • Wilson County – 475
  • Out of state – 433
  • Pending – 158

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

 Race:

  • White – 11,315
  • Black or African-American – 5,858
  • Other/Multiracial – 3,837
  • Asian – 441
  • Pending – 4,930

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 12,673
  • Hispanic – 6,273
  • Pending – 7,435

Gender:

  • Female – 11,155
  • Male – 14,268
  • Pending – 958

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

