Chester Co. residents gather for CommUnity Night

HENDERSON, Tenn.–

On a hot Sunday evening, people of Chester County showed up at a local school to have a conversation about racial injustices.

“Racism has no place in this county,” said Chester County Middle School Principal Tommie Kirk.

Chester County Middle School Principal Tommie Kirk helped organize Sunday’s Community Night after he said nothing else was being done in regards to the recent death of George Floyd.

“Are we going to do something about it, or are we going to continue to ignore it, that’s why we’re here tonight,” said Kirk.

“So we wanted to come out and have a few people speak, we wanted to come out and pray, but we really wanted people to talk, and what this really is, is a gathering,” said Kirk.

Micah Smith said he brought his family to be apart of the conversation.

“I want them so see a community that’s trying to come together, and acknowledge, truthfully what’s happening,” said Smith.

“We want to say that police brutality should not stand anywhere, and we do not stand for police brutality, we never have and we never will,” said Assistant Chief of Henderson Police Department Tim Crow.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said ‘true peace is not really the absence of tension, it’s the presence of justice,'” said Smith.

“We’re going to start the process of making sure Chester County, grows into the community we all hope it can be,” said Kirk.

Hot dogs were sold at the Community Night to go towards a fund for George Floyd’s family.