Local church reopens for in-person service

JACKSON, Tenn. — Poplar Heights Baptist Church welcomed back members of their congregation for in-person service after temporarily canceling services due to COVID-19.

Senior Pastor Richard Bragg says the church is following safety precautions. He says they are taking people’s temperatures before allowing them into the facility, following social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask is required throughout the service.

Sunday’s service was also held inside the churches gym instead of the sanctuary.

“They can join us. We have three options. They can join in the church building now at the gymnasium for an in-person service. They can join us on the live stream on our Facebook page for Poplar Heights, and if they choose to they can come to the parking lot and join in an FM transmission,” said Bragg.

Sections inside the gym were roped off to help remind people to stay six feet apart.