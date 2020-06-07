Madison County COVID-19 cases remain at 179

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed no additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. The total number of cases remains at 179.

One Madison County resident is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and is on a ventilator.

164 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19, and eight people say they are feeling better.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 116 (64%)

38301: 44 (25%)

38356: 5 (3%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 111 (62%)

White: 51 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 5 (3%)

Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 100 (55%)

Male: 79 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 164 (92%)

Not recovered: 2 (1%)

Better: 8 (4%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: