Madison County COVID-19 cases remain at 179

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed no additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. The total number of cases remains at 179.

One Madison County resident is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and is on a ventilator.

164 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19, and eight people say they are feeling better.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 116 (64%)
  • 38301: 44 (25%)
  • 38356: 5 (3%)
  • 38391: 4 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (1%)
  • 38343: 4 (2%)
  • 38313: 4 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 111 (62%)
  • White: 51 (28%)
  • Asian: 5 (3%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 5 (3%)
  • Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 100 (55%)
  • Male: 79 (45%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 164 (92%)
  • Not recovered: 2 (1%)
  • Better: 8 (4%)
  • Unknown: 3 (2%)
  • Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 9 (5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 26 (15%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 24 (13%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 35 (19%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 47 (26%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 23 (13%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 11 (6%)
  • 80+: 3 (2%)
