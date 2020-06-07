Tennessee student organizes demonstration for George Floyd

BOLIVAR, Tenn.–

A local community joins together to discuss recent injustices in America.

Tennessee State student Denias Smith said after the death of George Floyd, he wanted to speak up against police brutality.

Smith said he waited for a demonstration to be held in Bolivar, but nothing ever came of it.

So he put together Sunday’s protest. Local law enforcement, the mayor, and elected officials showed their support.

“I gave it a week, nothing happened, I made a post on Facebook, I just had got done talking to my mom and I made a post, and when I went to sleep and woke up the next morning, got a call from the mayor and a radio personality saying they would back me up 100%,” said TSU Student Denias Smith.

Smith said he hopes Sundays rally will provoke change within the Bolivar community.