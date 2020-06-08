26,944 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 421 deaths, 1,948 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 26,944 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, June 8. In addition, 421 people have died and 1,948 have been hospitalized. Another 17,563 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 48
- Bedford County – 332
- Benton County – 8
- Bledsoe County – 613
- Blount County – 94
- Bradley County – 219
- Campbell County – 18
- Cannon County – 34
- Carroll County – 28
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 144
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 14
- Clay County – 9
- Cocke County – 21
- Coffee County – 82
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 125
- Davidson County – 5,947
- Decatur County – 7
- DeKalb County – 40
- Dickson County – 125
- Dyer County – 67
- Fayette County – 155
- Fentress County – 12
- Franklin County – 54
- Gibson County – 64
- Giles County – 18
- Grainger County – 15
- Greene County – 52
- Grundy County – 32
- Hamblen County – 58
- Hamilton County – 1,042
- Hancock County – 2
- Hardeman County — 211
- Hardin County – 29
- Hawkins County – 34
- Haywood County — 34
- Henderson County — 15
- Henry County — 32
- Hickman County – 60
- Houston County – 8
- Humphreys County – 17
- Jackson County – 19
- Jefferson County – 29
- Johnson County – 22
- Knox County – 481
- Lake County – 724
- Lauderdale County – 60
- Lawrence County – 40
- Lewis County — 4
- Lincoln County – 32
- Loudon County – 170
- Macon County – 181
- Madison County – 179
- Marion County – 45
- Marshall County – 36
- Maury County – 116
- McMinn County – 153
- McNairy County — 24
- Meigs County – 27
- Monroe County – 76
- Montgomery County – 301
- Moore County – 5
- Morgan County — 19
- Obion County — 53
- Overton County – 35
- Perry County – 24
- Pickett County — 4
- Polk County – 23
- Putnam County – 552
- Rhea County – 221
- Roane County – 21
- Robertson County – 567
- Rutherford County – 1,522
- Scott County – 13
- Sequatchie County – 21
- Sevier County – 129
- Shelby County – 6,005
- Smith County – 37
- Stewart County — 15
- Sullivan County – 62
- Sumner County – 987
- Tipton County – 480
- Trousdale County – 1,397
- Unicoi County – 52
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 31
- Washington County – 86
- Wayne County – 64
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 43
- Williamson County – 630
- Wilson County – 477
- Out of state – 461
- Pending – 189
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 11,451
- Black or African-American – 5,915
- Other/Multiracial – 3,926
- Asian – 451
- Pending – 5,201
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 12,811
- Hispanic – 6,400
- Pending – 7,733
Gender:
- Female – 11,430
- Male – 14,545
- Pending – 969
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.