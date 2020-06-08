26,944 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 421 deaths, 1,948 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 26,944 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, June 8. In addition, 421 people have died and 1,948 have been hospitalized. Another 17,563 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 48

Bedford County – 332

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 613

Blount County – 94

Bradley County – 219

Campbell County – 18

Cannon County – 34

Carroll County – 28

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 144

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 14

Clay County – 9

Cocke County – 21

Coffee County – 82

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 125

Davidson County – 5,947

Decatur County – 7

DeKalb County – 40

Dickson County – 125

Dyer County – 67

Fayette County – 155

Fentress County – 12

Franklin County – 54

Gibson County – 64

Giles County – 18

Grainger County – 15

Greene County – 52

Grundy County – 32

Hamblen County – 58

Hamilton County – 1,042

Hancock County – 2

Hardeman County — 211

Hardin County – 29

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 34

Henderson County — 15

Henry County — 32

Hickman County – 60

Houston County – 8

Humphreys County – 17

Jackson County – 19

Jefferson County – 29

Johnson County – 22

Knox County – 481

Lake County – 724

Lauderdale County – 60

Lawrence County – 40

Lewis County — 4

Lincoln County – 32

Loudon County – 170

Macon County – 181

Madison County – 179

Marion County – 45

Marshall County – 36

Maury County – 116

McMinn County – 153

McNairy County — 24

Meigs County – 27

Monroe County – 76

Montgomery County – 301

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 19

Obion County — 53

Overton County – 35

Perry County – 24

Pickett County — 4

Polk County – 23

Putnam County – 552

Rhea County – 221

Roane County – 21

Robertson County – 567

Rutherford County – 1,522

Scott County – 13

Sequatchie County – 21

Sevier County – 129

Shelby County – 6,005

Smith County – 37

Stewart County — 15

Sullivan County – 62

Sumner County – 987

Tipton County – 480

Trousdale County – 1,397

Unicoi County – 52

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 31

Washington County – 86

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 26

White County – 43

Williamson County – 630

Wilson County – 477

Out of state – 461

Pending – 189

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 11,451

Black or African-American – 5,915

Other/Multiracial – 3,926

Asian – 451

Pending – 5,201

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 12,811

Hispanic – 6,400

Pending – 7,733

Gender:

Female – 11,430

Male – 14,545

Pending – 969

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.