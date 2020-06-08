26,944 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 421 deaths, 1,948 hospitalizations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 26,944 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, June 8. In addition, 421 people have died and 1,948 have been hospitalized. Another 17,563 have recovered.

June 8

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 48
  • Bedford County – 332
  • Benton County – 8
  • Bledsoe County – 613
  • Blount County – 94
  • Bradley County – 219
  • Campbell County – 18
  • Cannon County – 34
  • Carroll County – 28
  • Carter County — 19
  • Cheatham County – 144
  • Chester County – 12
  • Claiborne County – 14
  • Clay County – 9
  • Cocke County – 21
  • Coffee County – 82
  • Crockett County — 16
  • Cumberland County – 125
  • Davidson County – 5,947
  • Decatur County – 7
  • DeKalb County – 40
  • Dickson County – 125
  • Dyer County – 67
  • Fayette County – 155
  • Fentress County – 12
  • Franklin County – 54
  • Gibson County – 64
  • Giles County – 18
  • Grainger County – 15
  • Greene County – 52
  • Grundy County – 32
  • Hamblen County – 58
  • Hamilton County – 1,042
  • Hancock County – 2
  • Hardeman County — 211
  • Hardin County – 29
  • Hawkins County – 34
  • Haywood County — 34
  • Henderson County — 15
  • Henry County — 32
  • Hickman County – 60
  • Houston County – 8
  • Humphreys County – 17
  • Jackson County – 19
  • Jefferson County – 29
  • Johnson County – 22
  • Knox County – 481
  • Lake County – 724
  • Lauderdale County – 60
  • Lawrence County – 40
  • Lewis County — 4
  • Lincoln County – 32
  • Loudon County – 170
  • Macon County – 181
  • Madison County – 179
  • Marion County – 45
  • Marshall County – 36
  • Maury County – 116
  • McMinn County – 153
  • McNairy County — 24
  • Meigs County – 27
  • Monroe County – 76
  • Montgomery County – 301
  • Moore County – 5
  • Morgan County — 19
  • Obion County — 53
  • Overton County – 35
  • Perry County – 24
  • Pickett County — 4
  • Polk County – 23
  • Putnam County – 552
  • Rhea County – 221
  • Roane County – 21
  • Robertson County – 567
  • Rutherford County – 1,522
  • Scott County – 13
  • Sequatchie County – 21
  • Sevier County – 129
  • Shelby County – 6,005
  • Smith County – 37
  • Stewart County — 15
  • Sullivan County – 62
  • Sumner County – 987
  • Tipton County – 480
  • Trousdale County – 1,397
  • Unicoi County – 52
  • Union County — 4
  • Van Buren County – 4
  • Warren County – 31
  • Washington County – 86
  • Wayne County – 64
  • Weakley County — 26
  • White County – 43
  • Williamson County – 630
  • Wilson County – 477
  • Out of state – 461
  • Pending – 189

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

June 8 Race

Race:

  • White – 11,451
  • Black or African-American – 5,915
  • Other/Multiracial – 3,926
  • Asian – 451
  • Pending – 5,201

June 8 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 12,811
  • Hispanic – 6,400
  • Pending – 7,733

June 8 Gender

Gender:

  • Female – 11,430
  • Male – 14,545
  • Pending – 969

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts