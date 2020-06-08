Additional case of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County, 180 cases reported

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday, bringing the total to 180 positive cases, according to the health department.

The health department says the most recent case is 57-year-old man, who is not currently hospitalized.

One Madison County resident remains hospitalized, according to the health department.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 116 (64%)

38301: 44 (24%)

38356: 5 (3%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

38355: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 111 (61%)

White: 52 (29%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 5 (3%)

Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 100 (56%)

Male: 80 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 164 (91%)

Not recovered: 2 (1%)

Better: 9 (5%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: