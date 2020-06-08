Election committee discuss potential changes to fall primaries

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission discussed Monday what changes could be coming to primaries this fall.

Early voting dates are scheduled for July 17 through August 1. Voting will be held at 311 North Parkway in the auditorium at the Madison County Agricultural Complex. Committee members also spoke about appointing various election officials for that election.

“Prior to each election, we have to make appointments of various election officials for nursing homes and assisted living, officials to set the voting machines and so forth. It was just things that we do before each election,” said Kim Buckley, Administrator of Elections for Madison County.

Buckley says for the August 6 state primaries, election workers are going to be protected and supplied protective equipment. She also spoke about trying to create more social distancing in early voting.

“Include limiting access into the building, people will have to wait outside for a longer period of time. We hate to do that but we have to do what have to do to keep the public safe. We don’t know what the turnout will be like, how involved it will get. Maybe have someone stationed outside as voters enter the parking lot and getting their cellphone numbers if they want to and want us to notify them when its safe to get out of their car and come into the building,” said Buckley.

