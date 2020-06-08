Jackson-Madison County School system look at reopening

JACKSON, Tenn.–

“Its embarrassing and its frustrating,” said JMCSS member A.J. Massey.

Jackson-Madison County Committee Members all agree on building new schools and reopening, but, they could not agree with the best way to go about it.

After a 3 hour work session meeting, Interim Superintendent Ray Washington said the school system will be entering into what he calls a new normal.

“It may not look the same, so were looking at how were going to how were going to incorporate virtual or slash distance learning, as a part of it as we evolve with the covid crisis,” said Interim Superintendent Ray Washington.

Committee members plan to communicate with workers at the health department to make sure they have the most efficient safety plan for students.

Dr. Marlon King said he is not sure yet if Jackson-Madison County Schools will start in August.

“A soft recommendation is that I don’t see buses moving, on August 1st, there could be a possibility we move sometime in august but not August 1st,” said future JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.

There is still heated discussion over when to build the new Pope Elementary School.

“We all want Pope Elementary built, but yet as Mr. Campbell said, were keep agonizingly going through this process, and now were even proposing we start back over,” said Massey.

“The new Pope school is going to get built as soon as the county commission funds it, I just want Dr. King to simply be able, to look at, to talk, to the contracting company, and if he wants to talk to the other two, that make the final cut, that’s fine,” said JMCSS Board Member Alexander.

“Whatever I need to do to expedite this, I am at your service,” said King.

Doctor King plans to have recommendations on a new contract at this Thursday’s meeting.

The school board will also vote on contracts for the new Pope Elementary School and reopening schools.