Mugshots : Madison County : 06/05/20 – 06/08/20 June 8, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/42Parker Hall Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 2/42William Young Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/42Jason Garner Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/42Aleria Hooper Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 5/42Allison Hawatt Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 6/42Annon Aloqili Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/42Ashley Sain Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/42Brandon Woods Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 9/42Chandra Coffee Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/42Charles Henderson Simple domestic assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 11/42Christopher Deem Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 12/42Christopher Jones Theft under $10,000, possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/42Christopher Strazzella Legend drugs/possess without prescription, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/42Daniel Tanner Show Caption Hide Caption 15/42Denaric Bates Contraband in penal institution, driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 16/42Dewayne Young Simple domestic assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/42Francesca Cole Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 18/42Gordon Joyner Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/42Harold Tate Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/42Haven Permenter Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 21/42James Jackson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/42Jerry Towns Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 23/42John Saxon Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 24/42Jonathan Kinnie Aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 25/42Justin Peterson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 26/42Keith Hussey Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/42Lakesha Cook Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/42Lakita Means Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/42Madison Deming Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 30/42Marcellas Fouse Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 31/42Marshall Hale Violation of probation, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, failure to appear, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 32/42Montorius Glenn Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 33/42Morrell Jarrett Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/42Omar Wilkins Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 35/42Ronald Dotson Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 36/42Sharice Newsom Theft under $1,000, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 37/42Stacy Davis Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 38/42Tammy Smith Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 39/42Tanautica Maxwell Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/42Thomas Simmons Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 41/42Tobias Johnston Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 42/42Travis Musgrave Violation of community correction Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/05/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/08/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest