Mugshots : Madison County : 06/05/20 – 06/08/20

1/42 Parker Hall Driving under the influence

2/42 William Young Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations

3/42 Jason Garner Aggravated domestic assault

4/42 Aleria Hooper Forgery

5/42 Allison Hawatt Criminal trespass

6/42 Annon Aloqili Simple domestic assault

7/42 Ashley Sain Violation of community corrections

8/42 Brandon Woods Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence



9/42 Chandra Coffee Simple domestic assault

10/42 Charles Henderson Simple domestic assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call

11/42 Christopher Deem Violation of order of protection

12/42 Christopher Jones Theft under $10,000, possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/42 Christopher Strazzella Legend drugs/possess without prescription, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/42 Daniel Tanner

15/42 Denaric Bates Contraband in penal institution, driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

16/42 Dewayne Young Simple domestic assault, violation of probation



17/42 Francesca Cole Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

18/42 Gordon Joyner Simple domestic assault

19/42 Harold Tate Violation of community corrections

20/42 Haven Permenter Violation of community corrections

21/42 James Jackson Failure to appear

22/42 Jerry Towns Schedule VI drug violations

23/42 John Saxon Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

24/42 Jonathan Kinnie Aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest



25/42 Justin Peterson Violation of community corrections

26/42 Keith Hussey Simple domestic assault

27/42 Lakesha Cook Simple domestic assault

28/42 Lakita Means Driving on revoked/suspended license

29/42 Madison Deming Driving under the influence

30/42 Marcellas Fouse Aggravated domestic assault

31/42 Marshall Hale Violation of probation, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, failure to appear, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

32/42 Montorius Glenn Simple domestic assault



33/42 Morrell Jarrett Aggravated domestic assault

34/42 Omar Wilkins Aggravated burglary

35/42 Ronald Dotson Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

36/42 Sharice Newsom Theft under $1,000, vandalism

37/42 Stacy Davis Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

38/42 Tammy Smith Violation of probation

39/42 Tanautica Maxwell Violation of probation

40/42 Thomas Simmons Violation of probation



41/42 Tobias Johnston Schedule VI drug violations

42/42 Travis Musgrave Violation of community correction





















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/05/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/08/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.