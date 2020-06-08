Police seek assistance in solving graveyard vandalism case

MEDINA, Tenn. — Hopewell Cemetery has been in Medina for over 100 years and houses hundreds of graves.

Last week, the cemetery was the scene of vandalism.

“Somebody had driven by there and noticed damage. They saw where vehicle tracks had run off the back side of the cemetery and damaged several headstones there,” said Chief Danny Lewis with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department.

There were at least five headstones with noticeable damage, and a local committee will begin clean up soon.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department received the call Friday afternoon, and they don’t think it happened too much earlier.

“We’re not quite sure when exactly it happened. We just responded to the call at 2:oo p.m.” Lewis said.

Investigators don’t have many answers right now, and they’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals involved.

“I have no way of knowing at this time. We are interested in anyone saw anything around that time,” Lewis said.

There is one key thing which people can look out for however.

“Suspicious damage to vehicles that anybody has seen, at a body shop or anything like that. There may be some undercarriage damage to the vehicle, though we’re not certain about that,” Lewis said.