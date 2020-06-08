Showers and Thunderstorms Overnight from Cristobal

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Monday, June 8th

Showers and thunderstorms continue to move through the Mid-South and West Tennessee from Tropical Depression Cristobal. This system will bring a potential for an isolated tornado and one or two thunderstorms that could produce damaging winds through the early evening. It’ll be windy tonight and tomorrow while the tropical cyclone moves through the Mid-South so stay weather aware! We have another round of thunderstorms in the forecast on Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening with a level 1 to level 2 risk for severe weather out of 5 levels. Damaging winds and even an isolated tornado are possible but mainly before 10 o’clock. With off-and-on rain and gusty winds, temperatures will only drop to the middle and upper 70s by sunrise.

Tomorrow will start out stormy but with drier conditions and sunshine returning for the afternoon before a cold front arrives Tuesday night. There’s a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather tomorrow with damaging winds and an isolated tornado still possible from sunrise through 11 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 80s with gusty winds from the south and southwest. After a cold front comes through West Tennessee on Tuesday night, we’ll see cooler and rain-free weather for the rest of the week! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

