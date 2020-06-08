Wreck blocks traffic on North Highland near Interstate 40

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department has confirmed all northbound lanes of North Highland Avenue near Interstate 40 are blocked due to a crash near Dodge’s.

Dodge Wreck 2

Officials say the crash happened near the convenience store in the 2600 block of North Highland near Charjean Drive around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Img 1585

Injuries have been reported in the crash, but the extent of those injuries were not immediately known.

Jackson Fire Department officials say the truck is also leaking fuel.

Categories: Local News, News

Related Posts