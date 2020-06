NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rep. David Kustoff announced Tuesday that $220,000 in grants will be distributed to three police departments in West Tennessee.

The grants are part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, according to a news release.

The release says the Jackson Police Department will receive $138,850, Dyersburg Police will receive $46,100, and Covington City Hall will receive $35,126 from the grants.