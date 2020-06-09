27,575 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 435 deaths, 1,974 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 27,575 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, June 9. In addition, 435 people have died and 1,974 have been hospitalized. Another 18,013 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 50
- Bedford County – 341
- Benton County – 8
- Bledsoe County – 611
- Blount County – 96
- Bradley County – 233
- Campbell County – 18
- Cannon County – 34
- Carroll County – 28
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 146
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 14
- Clay County – 9
- Cocke County – 22
- Coffee County – 84
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 126
- Davidson County – 6,125
- Decatur County – 6
- DeKalb County – 41
- Dickson County – 127
- Dyer County – 70
- Fayette County – 159
- Fentress County – 13
- Franklin County – 55
- Gibson County – 64
- Giles County – 19
- Grainger County – 16
- Greene County – 52
- Grundy County – 32
- Hamblen County – 62
- Hamilton County – 1,122
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 212
- Hardin County – 30
- Hawkins County – 34
- Haywood County — 35
- Henderson County — 16
- Henry County — 33
- Hickman County – 60
- Houston County – 9
- Humphreys County – 18
- Jackson County – 19
- Jefferson County – 31
- Johnson County – 22
- Knox County – 491
- Lake County – 730
- Lauderdale County – 60
- Lawrence County – 41
- Lewis County — 4
- Lincoln County – 33
- Loudon County – 171
- Macon County – 185
- Madison County – 181
- Marion County – 45
- Marshall County – 37
- Maury County – 124
- McMinn County – 159
- McNairy County — 23
- Meigs County – 27
- Monroe County – 75
- Montgomery County – 310
- Moore County – 5
- Morgan County — 19
- Obion County — 53
- Overton County – 35
- Perry County – 24
- Pickett County — 4
- Polk County – 24
- Putnam County – 569
- Rhea County – 219
- Roane County – 23
- Robertson County – 580
- Rutherford County – 1,568
- Scott County – 13
- Sequatchie County – 21
- Sevier County – 158
- Shelby County – 6,125
- Smith County – 37
- Stewart County — 14
- Sullivan County – 66
- Sumner County – 1,011
- Tipton County – 487
- Trousdale County – 1,397
- Unicoi County – 52
- Union County — 5
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 32
- Washington County – 86
- Wayne County – 64
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 45
- Williamson County – 648
- Wilson County – 488
- Out of state – 457
- Pending – 170
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 11,778
- Black or African-American – 6,052
- Other/Multiracial – 4,091
- Asian – 457
- Pending – 5,197
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 13,126
- Hispanic – 6,693
- Pending – 7,756
Gender:
- Female – 11,756
- Male – 14,858
- Pending – 961
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.