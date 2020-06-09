27,575 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 435 deaths, 1,974 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 27,575 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, June 9. In addition, 435 people have died and 1,974 have been hospitalized. Another 18,013 have recovered.

June 9

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 50
  • Bedford County – 341
  • Benton County – 8
  • Bledsoe County – 611
  • Blount County – 96
  • Bradley County – 233
  • Campbell County – 18
  • Cannon County – 34
  • Carroll County – 28
  • Carter County — 19
  • Cheatham County – 146
  • Chester County – 12
  • Claiborne County – 14
  • Clay County – 9
  • Cocke County – 22
  • Coffee County – 84
  • Crockett County — 16
  • Cumberland County – 126
  • Davidson County – 6,125
  • Decatur County – 6
  • DeKalb County – 41
  • Dickson County – 127
  • Dyer County – 70
  • Fayette County – 159
  • Fentress County – 13
  • Franklin County – 55
  • Gibson County – 64
  • Giles County – 19
  • Grainger County – 16
  • Greene County – 52
  • Grundy County – 32
  • Hamblen County – 62
  • Hamilton County – 1,122
  • Hancock County – 1
  • Hardeman County — 212
  • Hardin County – 30
  • Hawkins County – 34
  • Haywood County — 35
  • Henderson County — 16
  • Henry County — 33
  • Hickman County – 60
  • Houston County – 9
  • Humphreys County – 18
  • Jackson County – 19
  • Jefferson County – 31
  • Johnson County – 22
  • Knox County – 491
  • Lake County – 730
  • Lauderdale County – 60
  • Lawrence County – 41
  • Lewis County — 4
  • Lincoln County – 33
  • Loudon County – 171
  • Macon County – 185
  • Madison County – 181
  • Marion County – 45
  • Marshall County – 37
  • Maury County – 124
  • McMinn County – 159
  • McNairy County — 23
  • Meigs County – 27
  • Monroe County – 75
  • Montgomery County – 310
  • Moore County – 5
  • Morgan County — 19
  • Obion County — 53
  • Overton County – 35
  • Perry County – 24
  • Pickett County — 4
  • Polk County – 24
  • Putnam County – 569
  • Rhea County – 219
  • Roane County – 23
  • Robertson County – 580
  • Rutherford County – 1,568
  • Scott County – 13
  • Sequatchie County – 21
  • Sevier County – 158
  • Shelby County – 6,125
  • Smith County – 37
  • Stewart County — 14
  • Sullivan County – 66
  • Sumner County – 1,011
  • Tipton County – 487
  • Trousdale County – 1,397
  • Unicoi County – 52
  • Union County — 5
  • Van Buren County – 4
  • Warren County – 32
  • Washington County – 86
  • Wayne County – 64
  • Weakley County — 26
  • White County – 45
  • Williamson County – 648
  • Wilson County – 488
  • Out of state – 457
  • Pending – 170

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

June 9 Race

Race:

  • White – 11,778
  • Black or African-American – 6,052
  • Other/Multiracial – 4,091
  • Asian – 457
  • Pending – 5,197

June 9 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 13,126
  • Hispanic – 6,693
  • Pending – 7,756

June 9 Gender

Gender:

  • Female – 11,756
  • Male – 14,858
  • Pending – 961

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

