27,575 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 435 deaths, 1,974 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 27,575 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, June 9. In addition, 435 people have died and 1,974 have been hospitalized. Another 18,013 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 50

Bedford County – 341

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 611

Blount County – 96

Bradley County – 233

Campbell County – 18

Cannon County – 34

Carroll County – 28

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 146

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 14

Clay County – 9

Cocke County – 22

Coffee County – 84

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 126

Davidson County – 6,125

Decatur County – 6

DeKalb County – 41

Dickson County – 127

Dyer County – 70

Fayette County – 159

Fentress County – 13

Franklin County – 55

Gibson County – 64

Giles County – 19

Grainger County – 16

Greene County – 52

Grundy County – 32

Hamblen County – 62

Hamilton County – 1,122

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 212

Hardin County – 30

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 35

Henderson County — 16

Henry County — 33

Hickman County – 60

Houston County – 9

Humphreys County – 18

Jackson County – 19

Jefferson County – 31

Johnson County – 22

Knox County – 491

Lake County – 730

Lauderdale County – 60

Lawrence County – 41

Lewis County — 4

Lincoln County – 33

Loudon County – 171

Macon County – 185

Madison County – 181

Marion County – 45

Marshall County – 37

Maury County – 124

McMinn County – 159

McNairy County — 23

Meigs County – 27

Monroe County – 75

Montgomery County – 310

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 19

Obion County — 53

Overton County – 35

Perry County – 24

Pickett County — 4

Polk County – 24

Putnam County – 569

Rhea County – 219

Roane County – 23

Robertson County – 580

Rutherford County – 1,568

Scott County – 13

Sequatchie County – 21

Sevier County – 158

Shelby County – 6,125

Smith County – 37

Stewart County — 14

Sullivan County – 66

Sumner County – 1,011

Tipton County – 487

Trousdale County – 1,397

Unicoi County – 52

Union County — 5

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 32

Washington County – 86

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 26

White County – 45

Williamson County – 648

Wilson County – 488

Out of state – 457

Pending – 170

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 11,778

Black or African-American – 6,052

Other/Multiracial – 4,091

Asian – 457

Pending – 5,197

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 13,126

Hispanic – 6,693

Pending – 7,756

Gender:

Female – 11,756

Male – 14,858

Pending – 961

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.