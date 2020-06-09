5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 185, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The new patients are:

a 15-year-old boy

a 62-year-old woman

a 47-year-old woman

a 45-year-old woman

a 48-year-old woman

None of these patients are currently hospitalized, according to the health department.

Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 119 (64%)

38301: 46 (24%)

38356: 5 (3%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

38355: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 114 (61%)

White: 54 (29%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 5 (3%)

Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 104 (56%)

Male: 81 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 170 (92%)

Not recovered: 4 (2%)

Better: 6 (3%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: