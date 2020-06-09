5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 185, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.
The new patients are:
- a 15-year-old boy
- a 62-year-old woman
- a 47-year-old woman
- a 45-year-old woman
- a 48-year-old woman
None of these patients are currently hospitalized, according to the health department.
Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 119 (64%)
- 38301: 46 (24%)
- 38356: 5 (3%)
- 38391: 4 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (1%)
- 38343: 4 (2%)
- 38313: 4 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (1%)
- 38355: 1 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 114 (61%)
- White: 54 (29%)
- Asian: 5 (3%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 5 (3%)
- Unspecified: 5 (3%)
Gender:
- Female: 104 (56%)
- Male: 81 (44%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 170 (92%)
- Not recovered: 4 (2%)
- Better: 6 (3%)
- Unknown: 3 (2%)
- Deaths: 2 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 10 (5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 26 (14%)
- 31 – 40 years: 24 (13%)
- 41 – 50 years: 38 (20%)
- 51 – 60 years: 48 (26%)
- 61 – 70 years: 24 (13%)
- 71 – 80 years: 11 (6%)
- 80+: 3 (2%)