Amerigroup donates 200 laptops statewide for telehealth services and virtual learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Amerigroup Tennessee announced Tuesday they’ve donated 200 computers statewide to help students with virtual learning as the new school year approaches.

The computers support telehealth services, social distancing guidelines, virtual education, and access for online classes and college courses for students and families that live in undeserved communities.

This includes 25 computers split between Jackson-Madison County School System and the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson.

Other organizations that received computers in the area include:

Henderson County Schools

Chester County Schools

McNairy County Schools

Hardin County Schools

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide computers to our local communities as we work through this pandemic together,” said Robert Garnett, president, Amerigroup Tennessee. “This is part of Amerigroup’s coordinated response to COVID-19, supporting programs that improve health and enhance overall quality of life for our members, community organizations, healthcare workers and frontline responders.”