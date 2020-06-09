Cold Front Sweeps Through West Tennessee Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, June 9th

Cristobal brought showers and thunderstorms to West Tennessee this morning and while a break in the rain is occurring now, we have a cold front coming through tonight to return scattered rain to the area. There’s still a marginal risk for severe weather in West Tennessee overnight.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will have a chance to return to West Tennessee after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 out of 5) with a primary concern for damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out but the risk remains low overall. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise and may continue to fall later in the morning as the cold front comes through.

Expect temperatures to only peak in the 70s and lower 80s on Wednesday with mostly clear skies in the forecast. We’ll have gusty winds from the west at 10 – 20 mph with rain-free conditions. In fact, rain chances are slim for the next several days! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

