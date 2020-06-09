Henderson County Fire Department holds firefighter camp for kids

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Fire Department announced they will hold their first Jr. Firefighter Camp for children this summer.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about firefighting and fire safety.

The camp is scheduled for July 15-17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will take place at the Watson Emergency Service Center at 50 Natchez Trace Drive in Lexington.

The camp is open to ages 10-17. Friday the 17th will be an open house for all ages accompanied by an adult.

In a Facebook post the department stated, “These kids are our future and we look forward to teaching them about the fire service and fire safety!”

Contact the fire department for more information at (731) 968-4153.