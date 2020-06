CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A morning house fire rekindles.

This home on Woods Road caught on fire at 2:15 Tuesday morning, but it re-kindled 3:30 in the afternoon.

Officials say firefighters from Gadsden and Bells worked on this second fire.

There’s no word yet on if anyone was home at the time, or how it started.

The owners were not home at the time of the fire.