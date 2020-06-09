Mugshots : Madison County : 06/08/20 – 06/09/20

1/11 Brandy Lee Braly Aggravated assault

2/11 Allison Hawatt Theft under $10,000

3/11 Alvin Gardner False imprisonment, rape, aggravated assault, theft under $1,000

4/11 Andrea Marino Violation of community corrections

5/11 Brandon Jones Theft under $10,000, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

6/11 Jocelynn Brewer Failure to appear

7/11 John L. Hobson Simple domestic assault

8/11 Kaleb Dejuan Long Violation of probation



9/11 Ladrequis Randolph Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession

10/11 Priscilla Hardin Theft under $1,000

11/11 Stevie Hopkins Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/08/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/09/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.