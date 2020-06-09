Mugshots : Madison County : 06/08/20 – 06/09/20 June 9, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Brandy Lee Braly Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Allison Hawatt Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Alvin Gardner False imprisonment, rape, aggravated assault, theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Andrea Marino Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Brandon Jones Theft under $10,000, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Jocelynn Brewer Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11John L. Hobson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Kaleb Dejuan Long Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Ladrequis Randolph Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Priscilla Hardin Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Stevie Hopkins Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/08/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/09/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest