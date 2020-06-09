Scattered Storms Through This Afternoon

Weather Update: Tuesday, June 09 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It has been a rather soggy morning so far as Tropical Depression Cristobal continues moving NNE. away from the area. It is however continuing it’s transformation to an extra-tropical cyclone. As such, the processes that are developing the current convection is shifting towards more cold core behavior. There has a lot more lightning now associated with some of the convection moving through West Tennessee compared to last night. There is still quite a bit of spin in the atmosphere associated with the initial TD cyclone, which is keeping the threat of a brief spin up tornado possible as we go through the next few hours. Expect the heavy rain and thunder/lightning to continue through at least this afternoon. The steadier rain should begin to taper off after about 2:00 PM or so. Skies should clear behind the system as air sinks towards the surface behind Cristobal. It will also warm the surface quickly in combination with full sunshine this afternoon.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv