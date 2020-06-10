27,869 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 436 deaths, 1,990 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 27,869 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, June 10. In addition, 436 people have died and 1,990 have been hospitalized. Another 18,516 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 54

Bedford County – 346

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 613

Blount County – 96

Bradley County – 238

Campbell County – 18

Cannon County – 34

Carroll County – 29

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 149

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 15

Clay County – 9

Cocke County – 22

Coffee County – 87

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 127

Davidson County – 6,190

Decatur County – 14

DeKalb County – 41

Dickson County – 128

Dyer County – 71

Fayette County – 162

Fentress County – 13

Franklin County – 55

Gibson County – 64

Giles County – 19

Grainger County – 16

Greene County – 52

Grundy County – 32

Hamblen County – 63

Hamilton County – 1,156

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 213

Hardin County – 31

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 35

Henderson County — 16

Henry County — 33

Hickman County – 60

Houston County – 9

Humphreys County – 17

Jackson County – 19

Jefferson County – 31

Johnson County – 23

Knox County – 500

Lake County – 712

Lauderdale County – 60

Lawrence County – 48

Lewis County — 4

Lincoln County – 34

Loudon County – 174

Macon County – 186

Madison County – 183

Marion County – 46

Marshall County – 40

Maury County – 128

McMinn County – 159

McNairy County — 24

Meigs County – 27

Monroe County – 75

Montgomery County – 309

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 19

Obion County — 53

Overton County – 36

Perry County – 24

Pickett County — 4

Polk County – 24

Putnam County – 571

Rhea County – 220

Roane County – 23

Robertson County – 584

Rutherford County – 1,600

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 21

Sevier County – 178

Shelby County – 6,204

Smith County – 37

Stewart County — 14

Sullivan County – 67

Sumner County – 1,033

Tipton County – 488

Trousdale County – 1,397

Unicoi County – 52

Union County — 5

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 32

Washington County – 87

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 26

White County – 44

Williamson County – 654

Wilson County – 499

Out of state – 423

Pending – 164

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 12,004

Black or African-American – 6,185

Other/Multiracial – 4,213

Asian – 461

Pending – 5,006

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 13,402

Hispanic – 6,933

Pending – 7,534

Gender:

Female – 11,929

Male – 14,992

Pending – 948

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.