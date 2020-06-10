27,869 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 436 deaths, 1,990 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 27,869 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, June 10. In addition, 436 people have died and 1,990 have been hospitalized. Another 18,516 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 54
- Bedford County – 346
- Benton County – 8
- Bledsoe County – 613
- Blount County – 96
- Bradley County – 238
- Campbell County – 18
- Cannon County – 34
- Carroll County – 29
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 149
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 15
- Clay County – 9
- Cocke County – 22
- Coffee County – 87
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 127
- Davidson County – 6,190
- Decatur County – 14
- DeKalb County – 41
- Dickson County – 128
- Dyer County – 71
- Fayette County – 162
- Fentress County – 13
- Franklin County – 55
- Gibson County – 64
- Giles County – 19
- Grainger County – 16
- Greene County – 52
- Grundy County – 32
- Hamblen County – 63
- Hamilton County – 1,156
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 213
- Hardin County – 31
- Hawkins County – 34
- Haywood County — 35
- Henderson County — 16
- Henry County — 33
- Hickman County – 60
- Houston County – 9
- Humphreys County – 17
- Jackson County – 19
- Jefferson County – 31
- Johnson County – 23
- Knox County – 500
- Lake County – 712
- Lauderdale County – 60
- Lawrence County – 48
- Lewis County — 4
- Lincoln County – 34
- Loudon County – 174
- Macon County – 186
- Madison County – 183
- Marion County – 46
- Marshall County – 40
- Maury County – 128
- McMinn County – 159
- McNairy County — 24
- Meigs County – 27
- Monroe County – 75
- Montgomery County – 309
- Moore County – 5
- Morgan County — 19
- Obion County — 53
- Overton County – 36
- Perry County – 24
- Pickett County — 4
- Polk County – 24
- Putnam County – 571
- Rhea County – 220
- Roane County – 23
- Robertson County – 584
- Rutherford County – 1,600
- Scott County – 14
- Sequatchie County – 21
- Sevier County – 178
- Shelby County – 6,204
- Smith County – 37
- Stewart County — 14
- Sullivan County – 67
- Sumner County – 1,033
- Tipton County – 488
- Trousdale County – 1,397
- Unicoi County – 52
- Union County — 5
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 32
- Washington County – 87
- Wayne County – 64
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 44
- Williamson County – 654
- Wilson County – 499
- Out of state – 423
- Pending – 164
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 12,004
- Black or African-American – 6,185
- Other/Multiracial – 4,213
- Asian – 461
- Pending – 5,006
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 13,402
- Hispanic – 6,933
- Pending – 7,534
Gender:
- Female – 11,929
- Male – 14,992
- Pending – 948
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.