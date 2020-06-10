Ballpark at Jackson to host ‘Fathers & Fireworks’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals announced they will hold the first “Fathers & Fireworks” event on Saturday, June 20.

The event is a Father’s Day celebration, and the whole family is welcome to enjoy the unique experience at the Ballpark.

Attendees will have an up-close look at the film “Field of Dreams,” which will be shown on the stadium video board at 8 p.m.

The movie will be followed by a Father’s Day themed firework show.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place and space is limited. Limited concession items will be available.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and and will reserve families a picnic space on the outfield grass. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

Additionally, all dads will also receive a free Generals hat upon entry.

Click here to purchase tickets or call (731) 988-5299.