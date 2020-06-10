Becoming Less Humid And Comfortable

Weather Update: Wednesday, June 10 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its has been a rather muggy start to the day again. Temps overnight only fell into the upper 70s. , The mugginess is of course, thanks to all of the tropical moisture still in place in the wake of Cristobal. As expected a continental air mass has been in transition across the southern plainssince Monday. It is now arriving in the Middle and Low Mississippi River valley. It will be ushered in with the cold front that will move from west to east across the region through this morning and early afternoon. Dew points will fall behind the front, which will make for a much more comfortable rest of today, and work week.



