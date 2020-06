LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Beech Lake will host the annual Festival of the Lakes celebration on July 4 as planned.

Admission is free and events will begin at 5 p.m.

Guests can expect food vendors, water activities for children, and a firework show at dark.

Local musicians, including Will J. Burton and Kimberlie Helton, are scheduled to perform.

For more information, visit the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.