Buchanan signs with JSCC women’s basketball

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Wednesday was signing day for Humboldt’s Reagan Buchanan, officially solidifying her decision to continue her basketball career at Jackson State Community College.

This past season Buchanan was a threat on both sides of the ball, finishing the year shooting just under 31 percent from three point territory. She was also an All-District selection, helping lead the Lady Vikings to a District 14 A championship game appearance.

Buchanan now joins a large list of local West Tennessee players over at Jackson State, and expressed excitement to begin her journey with the Lady Greenjays program.

“It’s very special to me because I’m one of the few they picked to recruit,” said Buchanan. “So I feel that I’ll be able to help them out, and I hope that we can do something great. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates. I’ve already talked to them some and they seem like really fun people, and I’ve seen their highlights, so I’m really excited for next year.”