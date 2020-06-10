COVID-19 cases increase since Memorial Day, officials concerned about protests

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County saw five new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but where did they come from? And health officials say not wearing a mask could have consequences.

“I know before I say this, ya’ll are going to be saying, ‘I’m over the mask-wearing.’ But remember, people: my mask protects you,” said Kim Tedford, director of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Tedford said the cases we’re seeing now are from two weeks ago.

“We’re looking at Memorial Day Weekend numbers, and that’s probably why we’re seeing this spike,” Tedford said.

And some of the cases came from Memphis and Nashville, which they consider hotspots.

“It is concerning in one way, because I feel like we’re sitting here in this little bubble and we’re doing so well, and then when you look around us, those numbers are continually going up,” Tedford said.

Protests are another concern. Even City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger said he didn’t wear a mask or practice social distancing while he attended one.

“I got caught up in the rally and taking pictures,” Conger said. “I had the mask in my hand and didn’t put it back on. So I think it’s important for all of us to remember and not get caught up like I did.”

And what about the jail?

“We have two employees at the CJC that tested positive. We have two employees in quarantine because of their contact,” said Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris.

Harris said no inmates are being monitored at this time.

The health department also said the masks the state has given them are safe. The chemical that was used on them has been approved by the EPA, and they plan on having another giveaway soon.