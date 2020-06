Driver uninjured after vehicle found in pond

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue team responded to a report of a vehicle in a pond Wednesday morning near Mercer.

Officials say the vehicle had been driven into the pond and was completely submerged when crews arrived.

The driver was able to escape and swim to shore.

Officials say the driver was not injured.