Jackson-Madison Co. Library to reopen June 15

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library will reopen Monday, June 15 with limited capacity.

According to a news release, the main library will continue to offer curbside service from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays. Starting Monday, the library will begin to allow the public to use the computer lab or browse for materials from noon until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from noon until 5 p.m. on Fridays.

The main library will online offer curbside services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, the release says.

The north branch will offer curbside service during regular hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The library will also launch their summer reading program on June 15.

Patrons are asked to wear a face covering, undergo a health screening, and only entire from the College Street side of the building. No seats will be available for reading or studying, the release says.

The summer reading program is open to all ages with the theme “Imagine Your Story,” the release says. The release says the entire program will be offered online through ReadSquared.

The program will run through July 31.