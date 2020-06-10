Local business supplies TWRA with materials for nesting boxes

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local company is helping out the wildlife.

At one point, the American wood duck was nearing extinction. But thanks to conservation efforts, the population is now thriving.

Part of that population is right here in West Tennessee, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is in charge of managing it.

“Building nesting boxes, either for birds or for wood ducks, is always a good thing to do, because it provides them a nesting habitat,” said Amy Snider, outreach and communications for TWRA.

Wood ducks reproduce much more with nesting boxes, and the TWRA needed supplies to build them.

That’s when a local business in McKenzie — Shoemaker Lumber Company — stepped up to the plate.

“Mr. Shoemaker is that kind, caring individual, that when the manager was checking out, he struck up that conversation and said, what are you doing, and he explained that we’re building nesting boxes, and he said ‘I want to donate. I want to donate this. I want to help out wildlife’,” Snider said.

Shoemaker Lumber donated $1,000 worth of wood, allowing the TWRA Forestry Division to make 50 boxes.

“They’re always looking for that hole to nest in, and that’s what these wood duck boxes provide, it provides them a cavity on a tree to nest in,” Snider said.

“Folks that appreciate the work we do and understand the work we do is very important,” said Damon Hollis with the TWRA Wetland Forestry Division.

The boxes are located around West Tennessee sites where wood ducks are prominent. And those who enjoy the outdoors should see the effects now, partly thanks to the generosity of the community.

“You should be seeing baby wood ducks at this time,” Snider said.

The locations for the boxes include Moss Island, Thorny Cypress, White Lake Refuge, and Bogota.